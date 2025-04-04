GoPro Ships Cinematic Anamorphic Lens Mod for HERO13 Black Worldwide

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has begun shipping its new Anamorphic Lens Mod for the HERO13 Black, enhancing the camera’s capabilities for filmmakers and content creators seeking professional, cinematic visuals. This new lens accessory delivers a Hollywood-style 21:9 aspect ratio and an ultra-wide field of view with reduced distortion, enabling users to achieve signature anamorphic perspectives and lens flares typically seen in high-end productions but at a fraction of the cost.

All accessories—HERO13 Black, Anamorphic Lens Mod, Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod and ND Filter 4-Pack—are available for individual purchase on GoPro.com

What Does Anamorphic Lens Mod Offer?

The Anamorphic Lens Mod is available on GoPro.com for $129.99 MSRP and will also be stocked by retailers worldwide. Quickly gaining popularity among creative professionals, the lens offers an affordable and portable solution for capturing cinematic shots without compromising durability or performance.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod is compatible with HERO13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which automatically recognizes the lens and adjusts the camera settings accordingly. It also supports in-camera “de-squeezing,” enabling instant playback and simplifying post-production workflows. Built to endure harsh conditions, the lens is waterproof and rugged enough for adventure filmmaking.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod joins GoPro’s HB-Series Lens Collection, which also includes three other lens accessories. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($99.99) provides a 177° field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio for immersive POV footage. The Macro Lens Mod ($129.99) allows for variable focus on subjects up to four times closer than the standard lens. The ND Filter 4-Pack ($69.99) includes ND4, ND8, ND16 and ND32 filters to help users create cinematic motion blur in both video and photo modes.

GoPro is also offering the complete HB-Series Lens Collection in a single protective case for $349.99. Later in second-quarter 2025, customers will be able to purchase a HERO13 Black + HB-Series Lens Collection bundle for $699.99, which includes the camera and all four lens mods in a unified package designed for maximum creative flexibility.

Recently, the company reintroduced the refreshed MAX 360 camera with a 5.6K spherical lens, MAX Enduro Battery and enhanced tripod mount compatibility, priced at $349.99 MSRP. On Jan. 30, 2025, GoPro announced a new upgrade for the HERO action camera. The upgrade enables a wider and more immersive video with a new 4K 4:3 aspect ratio setting and in-app SuperView Digital Lens option.

Retail Expansion and Strong Subscriptions Aid GoPro

GoPro aims to drive revenues through a strategic overhaul, which includes retail presence expansion, more entry-level priced GoPro cameras and reduced prices. The company added 1,200 new retail doors across all regions in the third quarter of 2024. The company earlier noted that it aimed to add another 3,000-6,000 new doors by the end of 2025 to boost its go-to-market capabilities for product roadmap.

The company also announced a distribution expansion collaboration in the second quarter of 2024 with SoftBank Group's SB C&S Corporation in Japan. The new agreement will enable SB C&S to offer its customers an entire range of GoPro cameras and accessories. The company is also planning to upgrade its point-of-purchase merchandisers, augment in-store brand presence and boost account management throughout the retail channel.

Strength in subscription revenues is also a tailwind. To boost its subscriber base, it enhanced its subscription service through benefits and user awareness and aims to work more closely with its retail partners, both in North America and abroad.

The GoPro subscription includes unlimited cloud storage of a user's GoPro footage, a high-quality live-streaming service, no-questions-asked damaged camera replacement, discounts on cameras and GoPro's vast line of accessories, including a new line of travel and active-lifestyle bags, clothing and lighting products. In the fourth quarter, subscription revenues amounted to $27.2 million, up 9% year over year. This uptick was driven by improving retention rates, which led to an 8% increase in average revenue per user.

GPRO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GPRO’s shares have lost 58.2% in the past six months against the Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 25.4%.



