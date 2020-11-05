Markets
GoPro Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) reported that its third-quarter net income was $3.31 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $74.81 million or $0.51 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was $31.05 million or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $61.27 million or $0.42 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the quarter grew to $280.51 million from $131.17 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $234.5 million for the quarter.

GPRO closed Thursday's trading at $6.62 up $0.42 or 6.77%. The stock further gained $1.03 or 15.56% in after hours trade.

