GoPro Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) reported that its GAAP net loss for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $63.53 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to a loss of $24.37 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss for the latest-quarter was $50 million, or $0.34 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $119 million, down from $243 million for the same prior year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.