GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is GoPro's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 GoPro had debt of US$229.7m, up from US$156.8m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$378.5m in cash, so it actually has US$148.9m net cash.

A Look At GoPro's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:GPRO Debt to Equity History January 8th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GoPro had liabilities of US$395.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$167.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$378.5m as well as receivables valued at US$98.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$85.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, GoPro has a market capitalization of US$1.67b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, GoPro boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Pleasingly, GoPro is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 212% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GoPro can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. GoPro may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, GoPro actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that GoPro has US$148.9m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 166% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$166m. So we don't think GoPro's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with GoPro (including 2 which are significant) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

