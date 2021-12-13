GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on GoPro is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$107m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$396m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, GoPro has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GoPro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

GoPro has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 15% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, GoPro is utilizing 32% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On GoPro's ROCE

Overall, GoPro gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

