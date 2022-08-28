GoPro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to GoPro's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GoPro is:

63% = US$373m ÷ US$593m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.63.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of GoPro's Earnings Growth And 63% ROE

First thing first, we like that GoPro has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, GoPro's exceptional 76% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared GoPro's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 27%.

NasdaqGS:GPRO Past Earnings Growth August 28th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about GoPro's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is GoPro Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

GoPro doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with GoPro's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

