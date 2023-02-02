GoPro Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.1 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $52.6 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.1 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $321.0 million from $391.1 million last year.

GoPro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.1 Mln. vs. $52.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $321.0 Mln vs. $391.1 Mln last year.

