GoPro Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: -$2.4 million in Q4 vs. $3.07 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $295.4 million in Q4 vs. $321.02 million in the same period last year.

