GoPro Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: -$3.7 million in Q3 vs. $17.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.3 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $294.3 million in Q3 vs. $305.1 million in the same period last year.

