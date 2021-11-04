GoPro Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $311.76 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $3.31 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.32 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $316.67 million from $280.51 million last year.

GoPro Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $55.32 Mln. vs. $31.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $316.67 Mln vs. $280.51 Mln last year.

