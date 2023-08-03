GoPro Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: -$17.2 million in Q2 vs. $2.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$11.3 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $241.0 million in Q2 vs. $250.7 million in the same period last year.

