GoPro Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: -$29.9 million in Q1 vs. $5.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$28.6 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $174.7 million in Q1 vs. $216.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.