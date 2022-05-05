GoPro Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: $5.7 million in Q1 vs. -$10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.2 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $216.7 million in Q1 vs. $203.7 million in the same period last year.

