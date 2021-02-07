GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$9.58

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.3% to US$8.39 in the week after its latest full-year results. GoPro reported revenues of US$892m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$0.45 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:GPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Following the latest results, GoPro's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.09b in 2021. This would be a major 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. GoPro is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.41 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.44 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 32% to US$9.58, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic GoPro analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that GoPro's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 22%, well above its historical decline of 6.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.9% per year. So it looks like GoPro is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for GoPro. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for GoPro going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - GoPro has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

