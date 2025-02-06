GoPro Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GoPro Inc. (GPRO):

Earnings: -$37.19 million in Q4 vs. -$2.42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GoPro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.36 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $200.88 million in Q4 vs. $295.42 million in the same period last year.

