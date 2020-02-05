GoPro holiday quarter revenue, profit miss estimates, shares slide

US Markets

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker GoPro Inc GPRO.O missed quarterly revenue and profit estimates for its all-important holiday quarter, sending shares down 13% in extended trade on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter revenue, which rose 40% to $528.3 million, fell short of analysts' average estimate of $565.9 million.

GoPro launched two new cameras including a ramped-up version of its HERO line in October.

The company has been trying to differentiate its premium-priced devices from smartphones with improved cameras through its flagship HERO line, as it looks to lure back action junkies.

Net income rose to $95.8 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 70 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 79 cents.

