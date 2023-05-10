GoPro (GPRO) Swings to Loss in Q1, Revenues Decline Y/Y

GoPro, Inc GPRO reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP loss of 18 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. The company had reported earnings of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GoPro generated revenues of $174.7 million, down 19% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 5.6%. GPRO’s pricing actions impacted performance of the top and bottom lines in the reported quarter.

Quarter in Details

GoPro shipped 462 million camera units during the reported quarter, down 11.7% year over year.



GPRO recorded 2.36 million subscribers, marking 36% year-over-year growth at the end of the reported quarter. Quik subscribers soared 12% to 289,000 from the prior-year quarter.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $89.5 million (51.3% of total revenues), down 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $46 million (26.3%), down 25% year over year. The Asia Pacific generated revenues of $39.2 million (22.4%), down 25%.



Based on channels, revenues from GoPro.com were $94.9 million (54.3% of total revenues), up 7% year over year. In the GoPro.com channel, hardware revenues totaled $71.7 million compared with $70 million in the prior-year quarter. Subscription revenues amounted to $23.2 million, up 24.7% year over year.



Retail channel generated revenues of $79.8 million (45.7%), down 37.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The company had $154.8 million in inventory compared with $119.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Gross profit was $52.5 million, down 42% year over year. Total operating expenses were $92.3 million, up 12.2% year over year. Operating loss totaled $39.8 million against the operating income of $8.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 30.3% compared with 42% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $27.5 million against the adjusted EBITDA income of $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter mainly due to the company’s new product pricing strategy that resulted in $24 million in price protection charges.



Cameras with suggested retail prices at or above $400 contributed 87% to revenues in the reported quarter compared with 92% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under review, GoPro used $67.1 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $73.4 million in the year-ago period.



As of Mar 31, the company had $157.8 million of cash and cash equivalents with $141.3 million of long-term debt.



GPRO repurchased $5 million worth of shares.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, revenues are estimated to be $220 million (+/- $5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted loss is expected to be 7 cents per share (+/- 2 cents).



Gross margins are anticipated to be 33.5% (+/- 50 basis points). Street ASP is projected to be nearly $360.

