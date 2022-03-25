GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GoPro (GPRO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.37, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the action video camera maker had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GoPro as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.87 million, up 6.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.67% and +8.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GoPro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. GoPro is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GoPro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.09, so we one might conclude that GoPro is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

