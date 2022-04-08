GoPro (GPRO) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

GoPro (GPRO) closed at $8.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the action video camera maker had gained 5.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GoPro as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.75 million, up 6.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.67% and +8.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GoPro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GoPro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GoPro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

