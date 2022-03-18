GoPro (GPRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GoPro (GPRO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.14, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the action video camera maker had lost 8.05% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GoPro as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GoPro is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.87 million, up 6.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +6.67% and +8.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GoPro should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher within the past month. GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GoPro has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.06, so we one might conclude that GoPro is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

