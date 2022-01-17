GoPro (GPRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GoPro (GPRO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.44, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the action video camera maker had lost 0.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

GoPro will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, GoPro is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.15 million, up 7.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GoPro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GoPro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GoPro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.79.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

