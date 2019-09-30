GoPro (GPRO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.4% in Session

GoPro, Inc. GPRO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 27.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for GoPro. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

GoPro, Inc. Price

GoPro, Inc. price | GoPro, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may consider Casa Systems, Inc. CASA, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Is GPRO going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.