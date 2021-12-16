GoPro (GPRO) Introduces Features for HERO10 Black Camera

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has announced an update for its flagship HERO10 Black camera that enables new features and recording options.



The downloadable update includes support for Max Lens Mod, SuperView Digital Lens at 5.3K60 resolution and 24 frames per second video for film and television productions. Customers can update their cameras using the Quik app.



The San Mateo, CA-based company is committed to producing the world’s most versatile cameras and imaging software solutions.



GoPro’s shares have gained 24% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.5%.

HERO10 Black has a 23-megapixel photo resolution, low-light performance and smart user interface. The camera is cloud-connected and uploads footage while charging.



Powered by the GP2 processor, HERO10 Black captures stunning videos at incredible frames per second. The processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, ensuring that it takes the smoothest shake-free video compared to any other camera.



GoPro recently introduced its high-performance battery, Enduro, on its website in the United States and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It will be available at retail stores globally beginning in early 2022.



Enduro’s advanced technology significantly improves the performance of HERO10 and HERO9 cameras in cold temperatures and extends recording times in moderate temperatures.



Further, GoPro announced special holiday pricing for HERO cameras, accessory bundles and subscriptions on its website.



The company benefits from a solid product line and a direct-to-consumer strategy, with an accretive customer base. It has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Strong demand across all regions, with increasing subscription revenues, bodes well.



