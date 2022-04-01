GoPro (GPRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GoPro (GPRO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.54, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the action video camera maker had lost 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GoPro as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GoPro is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.75 million, up 6.42% from the year-ago period.

GPRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.67% and +8.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GoPro should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GoPro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GoPro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.18, which means GoPro is trading at a discount to the group.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

