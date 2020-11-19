GoPro Floating $100 Million in New Debt

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is tapping institutional investors for a new round of capital raising. The company announced Thursday that it is floating $100 million worth of convertible senior notes in a private placement.

The notes mature on Nov. 15, 2025, assuming they're not converted. As is typical with convertible securities, investors can opt to transform them into shares of the company, in this case GoPro's Class A common stock. The company has not determined the terms and rates of the conversion, nor has it fixed an interest rate for the notes. It promised that these details will be determined when the notes are priced.

Image source: Getty Images.

GoPro did not get overly specific about what it plans to do with the proceeds. It said it will channel some of the monies to anti-dilution measures in order to mitigate the inflow of new shares due to conversion. It will also devote funds to "general corporate purposes," among which are debt retirement and potential acquisitions or strategic investments.

The company's announcement of the new financing comes less than two weeks after it released very encouraging fiscal third-quarter results. Revenue and net profit came in well above analyst expectations, as did guidance.

It seems GoPro's strategy of reducing dependence on pure hardware sales is working, with significant uptake in its subscription service. Meanwhile, sales of its first-person action cameras continue to do well regardless of this strategy, particularly with higher-end models.

Yet investors seem spooked about the company's need for capital, and the potential for this issue to dilute the value of their investment. On Thursday, GoPro's share price slid by nearly 14%, against the gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than GoPro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GoPro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.