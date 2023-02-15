Markets
GPRO

GoPro Board Authorizes Addl $40 Mln Buyback Of Its Class A Common Stock

February 15, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase an additional $40 million of its Class A common stock.

GoPro expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations. GoPro's stock repurchase program has no time limitations and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

In 2022, the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its Class A common stock, of which $40 million was repurchased in 2022. The cumulative remaining authorized amount for repurchase of Class A common stock as of February 9, 2023, is $100 million, of which $5 million has now been repurchased in 2023.

