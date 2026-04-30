GoPro (BIT:1GPRO) Price Target Decreased by 16.54% to 1.19

The average one-year price target for GoPro (BIT:1GPRO) has been revised to €1.19 / share. This is a decrease of 16.54% from the prior estimate of €1.42 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.10 to a high of €1.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.39% from the latest reported closing price of €1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoPro. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 27.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GPRO is 0.03%, an increase of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.36% to 60,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,278K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,265K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPRO by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,374K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPRO by 30.56% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,078K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GPRO by 24.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,782K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing an increase of 62.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GPRO by 84.96% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,731K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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