GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Shares Fall 21 Percent

February 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) are down more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade after fourth-quarter results missed estimates.

Quarterly profit was $3.620 million or $0.14 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.29 per share.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $63.01 million, while Wall Street expected revenue of $71.73 million.

Currently, shares are at $68.92, down 21.06 percent from the previous close of $87.31 on a volume of 415,273.

