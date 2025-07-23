Goosehead Insurance Reports 20% Revenue Growth in Q2 2025 Despite Net Income Decline

Goosehead Insurance reported 20% total revenue increase and 18% core revenue growth, with net income decreasing to $8.3 million.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with total revenues increasing by 20% to $94 million and core revenues rising 18% to $86.8 million compared to the previous year. However, net income fell to $8.3 million from $10.9 million a year earlier, reflecting a 24% decline. The company's adjusted EBITDA grew 18% to $29.2 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%. Total written premiums for the quarter reached $1.2 billion, an increase of 18%, while policies in force rose by 13% to approximately 1.8 million. Goosehead's management emphasized the ongoing investment in technology and personnel to support future growth, aiming to become the largest distributor of personal lines insurance. The company also provided an outlook for 2025, projecting total written premiums between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, and total revenues between $350 million and $385 million.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased by 20% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in the company’s overall sales performance.

Core revenues grew by 18% year-over-year, demonstrating robust demand for the company's primary services.

Total written premiums increased by 18% to $1.2 billion, signaling positive trends in market confidence and customer acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $29.2 million, an increase from $24.7 million in the prior year, illustrating improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 24% year-over-year to $8.3 million, indicating potential profitability concerns.

Earnings per share decreased to $0.20 from $0.25 in the prior-year period, which might impact investor sentiment.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 31% from 32% in the prior-year period, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were Goosehead Insurance's total revenue results for Q2 2025?

Total revenue for Goosehead Insurance in Q2 2025 was $94.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the prior year.

How much did the company's net income change year-over-year?

Net income decreased to $8.3 million in Q2 2025, down from $10.9 million in the same quarter last year.

What is the growth rate of total written premiums for Goosehead Insurance?

Total written premiums rose 18% to $1.2 billion in Q2 2025 compared to the prior-year period.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Goosehead in Q2 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $29.2 million, up from $24.7 million in the previous year's quarter.

What impact did technology investments have on Goosehead's Q2 2025 financials?

Investments in technology contributed to revenue growth but also increased total operating expenses to $78.4 million in Q2 2025.

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $38,164,497 .

. THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. LINDY LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,720 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. JOHN TERRY O'CONNOR (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $261,050

MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GSHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/25/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $142.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $130.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $122.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 02/25/2025

Total Revenue Increased





20%





and Core Revenue* Grew





18%





–





Total Written Premium





increased





18%





to





$1.2 billion





over the Prior-Year Period





– Net Income of





$8.3 million





versus Net Income of





$10.9 million





–





Adjusted EBITDA* of





$29.2 million





versus





$24.7 million





WESTLAKE, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second





Quarter





2025





Total Revenues grew 20% over the prior-year period to $94.0 million in the second quarter of 2025



Total Revenues grew 20% over the prior-year period to $94.0 million in the second quarter of 2025



Second quarter Core Revenues* of $86.8 million increased 18% over the prior-year period



Second quarter Core Revenues* of $86.8 million increased 18% over the prior-year period



Second quarter net income of $8.3 million decreased from net income of $10.9 million a year ago



Second quarter net income of $8.3 million decreased from net income of $10.9 million a year ago



EPS of $0.20 per share decreased from $0.25 in the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.49 per share increased 14% over the prior-year period



EPS of $0.20 per share decreased from $0.25 in the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.49 per share increased 14% over the prior-year period



Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 9%



Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 9%



Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million increased from $24.7 million in the prior-year period



Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million increased from $24.7 million in the prior-year period



Adjusted EBITDA Margin* decreased versus the prior-year period to 31%



Adjusted EBITDA Margin* decreased versus the prior-year period to 31%



Total Written Premiums placed for the second quarter increased 18% over the prior-year period to $1.2 billion.



Total Written Premiums placed for the second quarter increased 18% over the prior-year period to $1.2 billion.



Policies in Force increased 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,793,000



Policies in Force increased 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,793,000



Corporate agent headcount of 479 was up 53% compared to the prior-year period



Corporate agent headcount of 479 was up 53% compared to the prior-year period



Total franchise producers of 2,085 increased 5% from the prior-year period







"We delivered another strong quarter result while making substantial investments in people and technology that are laying the foundation for significant transformation, efficiency and future growth," said Mark Miller, President and CEO. "In the second quarter we delivered premium growth of 18%, total revenue growth of 20%, core revenue growth of 18%, net income decline of 24% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% with net income margin of 9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%. We are adding productive capacity to our corporate and franchise networks in varied geographies, building new go-to-market motions through enterprise sales and partnerships, and developing new technologies to engage with clients and partners in the ways they find most optimal - be it through agent interaction or digitally direct. We continue our work to become the largest distributor of personal lines in our founder's life-time and I am extremely proud to be part of this incredible team executing towards that objective."







*



Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.







Second





Quarter





2025





For the second quarter of 2025, revenues were $94.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other franchise revenues, were $86.8 million, a 18% increase from $73.4 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. During the quarter, we recovered $4.0 million of renewal commission and royalty fees, from an existing large carrier partner which raised the commission for all of their existing business with Goosehead. This increased commission rate should result in an ongoing benefit to our existing renewal book of approximately $1.5 million in the second half of the year. Core Revenue growth was driven by increased producer count, improved franchise productivity, client retention of 84%, and moderating premium rate increases. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 18% in the second quarter.





Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $78.4 million, up from $62.7 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses* for the second quarter of 2025 were $64.9 million, up 21% from $53.4 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits increased to $50.4 million from $42.6 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation* increased to $44.4 million from $35.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in corporate producers and our service and technology functions. Equity-based compensation decreased to $6.0 million for the period, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses increased to $24.6 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment*, increased to $20.0 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Bad debt expense of $0.6 million decreased from $0.7 million in the prior-year period. During the second quarter, the Company identified three office leases that would be exited or subleased. As a result, the Company recorded impairment expense for the second quarter of 2025 of $4.7 million.





Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million versus net income of $10.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.20 and 9%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2025, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.49 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 31% decreased compared to the prior-year period.





*Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses; Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation; and General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment are non-GAAP measures. For the definition and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $92.4 million. We had an unused line of credit of $75.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $299.3 million as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased and retired 6 thousand shares at an average share price of $94.51. As of June 30, 2025, $99.5 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization.





On July 9, 2025, the Company successfully completed the repricing of its existing $299.3 million term loan B maturing on January 8, 2032. The term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 3.00%, representing a 50 basis point reduction from the prior term loan interest rate







2025





Outlook







The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 is as follows:







Total written premiums placed for 2025 are expected to be between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, representing growth of 15% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.



Total written premiums placed for 2025 are expected to be between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, representing growth of 15% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.



Total revenues for 2025 are expected to be between $350 million and $385 million, representing growth of 11% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.









Conference Call Information







Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.





To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (



registration link



), and you will be provided with the dial in details.





In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at





http://ir.goosehead.com





.





A webcast replay of the call will be available at





http://ir.goosehead.com





for one year following the call.







About Goosehead







Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



goosehead.com



or



goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.









Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended





December 31, 2024





and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.









Contacts







Investor Contact:





Dan Farrell





Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets





Phone: (214) 838-5290





Email:



dan.farrell@goosehead.com



;



IR@goosehead.com



;





PR Contact:





Mission North for Goosehead Insurance





Email:



goosehead@missionnorth.com



;



PR@goosehead.com





















Goosehead Insurance, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended





June 30,













Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024













Revenues:











































Commissions and agency fees









$





38,076













$





31,619













$





67,499













$





57,840













Franchise revenues













55,772

















46,225

















101,744

















84,214













Interest income













179

















244

















368

















494















Total revenues















94,027

















78,088

















169,611

















142,548















Operating Expenses:











































Employee compensation and benefits













50,388

















42,551

















98,722

















84,681













General and administrative expenses













24,647

















16,855

















42,206

















34,035













Bad debts













550

















653

















957

















1,780













Depreciation and amortization













2,782

















2,632

















5,452

















5,200















Total operating expenses















78,367

















62,691

















147,337

















125,696















Income from operations















15,660

















15,397

















22,274

















16,852















Other Income:











































Interest expense













(6,303





)













(1,982





)













(12,126





)













(3,469





)









Other income (expense)













815

















441

















983

















(6,286





)











Income before taxes















10,172

















13,856

















11,131

















7,097













Tax expense (benefit)













1,889

















2,981

















202

















(5,587





)











Net income















8,283

















10,875

















10,929

















12,684













Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













3,133

















4,677

















3,437

















4,672















Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc.











$





5,150













$





6,198













$





7,492













$





8,012















Earnings per share:











































Basic









$





0.20













$





0.25













$





0.30













$





0.32













Diluted









$





0.18













$





0.24













$





0.27













$





0.29















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding











































Basic













25,216

















24,693

















25,005

















24,890













Diluted













38,553

















38,031

















38,542

















38,435











































































































Goosehead Insurance, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended





June 30,













Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024













Revenues:











































Core Revenue:









































Renewal Commissions



(1)











$





23,119













$





20,591













$





40,071













$





36,552













Renewal Royalty Fees



(2)















45,381

















36,828

















82,625

















65,881













New Business Commissions



(1)















7,559

















6,682

















13,314

















12,363













New Business Royalty Fees



(2)















7,820

















7,169

















14,749

















13,402













Agency Fees



(1)















2,906

















2,137

















5,146

















4,048













Total Core Revenue













86,785

















73,407

















155,905

















132,246













Cost Recovery Revenue:









































Initial Franchise Fees



(2)















1,247

















1,631

















2,589

















3,875













Interest Income













179

















244

















368

















494













Total Cost Recovery Revenue













1,426

















1,875

















2,957

















4,369













Ancillary Revenue:









































Contingent Commissions



(1)















4,492

















2,209

















8,968

















4,877













Other Franchise Revenues



(2)















1,324

















598

















1,781

















1,055













Total Ancillary Revenue













5,816

















2,807

















10,749

















5,933















Total Revenues

















94,027





















78,088





















169,611





















142,548

















Operating Expenses:











































Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation













44,372

















35,919

















86,470

















70,692













General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment













19,953

















16,855

















37,512

















33,688













Bad debts













550

















653

















957

















1,780















Total

















64,875





















53,427





















124,939





















106,160

















Adjusted EBITDA

















29,152





















24,661





















44,672





















36,388

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















31









%

















32









%

















26









%

















26









%



















































Interest expense













(6,303





)













(1,982





)













(12,126





)













(3,469





)









Depreciation and amortization













(2,782





)













(2,632





)













(5,452





)













(5,200





)









Tax (expense) benefit













(1,889





)













(2,981





)













(202





)













5,587













Equity-based compensation













(6,016





)













(6,632





)













(12,253





)













(13,989





)









Impairment expense













(4,694





)













—

















(4,694





)













(347





)









Other income (expense)













815

















441

















983

















(6,286





)











Net Income













$









8,283

















$









10,875

















$









10,929

















$









12,684

















Net Income Margin

















9









%

















14









%

















6









%

















9









%















(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.















(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.









































Goosehead Insurance, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































June 30,













December 31,





















2025













2024













Assets



























Current Assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





92,388













$





54,280













Restricted cash













3,234

















3,693













Commissions and agency fees receivable, net













10,597

















31,375













Receivable from franchisees, net













11,323

















11,077













Prepaid expenses













17,626

















8,139















Total current assets















135,168

















108,564













Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion













3,082

















3,469













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation













21,967

















24,101













Right-of-use asset













32,266

















37,420













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













30,329

















25,075













Deferred income taxes, net













207,521

















193,478













Other assets













6,254

















5,546















Total assets











$





436,587













$





397,653















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























Current Liabilities:

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





23,173













$





22,891













Premiums payable













3,234

















3,693













Lease liability













6,357

















6,535













Contract liabilities













3,478

















3,275













Note payable













3,000

















10,063













Liabilities under tax receivable agreement













6,993

















—















Total current liabilities















46,235

















46,457













Lease liability, net of current portion













51,925

















54,536













Note payable, net of current portion













289,777

















82,251













Contract liabilities, net of current portion













14,436

















15,191













Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion













164,808

















160,142















Total liabilities















567,181

















358,577













Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 25,351 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 24,668 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024













254

















247













Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 12,207 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 12,620 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024













122

















126













Additional paid in capital













74,730

















58,917













Accumulated deficit













(153,695





)













(15,401





)











Total stockholders' equity















(78,589





)













43,889













Non-controlling interests













(52,005





)













(4,813





)











Total equity















(130,594





)













39,076















Total liabilities and equity











$





436,587













$





397,653





















































Goosehead Insurance, Inc.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP







This release includes certain financial performance measures that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.





These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:







"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.



"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.



"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.



"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.



"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Franchise Revenues. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.



"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Franchise Revenues. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.



"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.



"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.



"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.



"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.



"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management and our investors because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.



"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management and our investors because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.



“Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses” is defined as total operating expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.



“Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses” is defined as total operating expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.



“Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation” is defined as Employee compensation and benefits (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash compensation charges.



“Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation” is defined as Employee compensation and benefits (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash compensation charges.



“General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment” is defined as general and administrative expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before impairment expense. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.







While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.





The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended





June 30,













Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















Total Revenues









$





94,027













$





78,088













$





169,611













$





142,548





















































Core Revenue:









































Renewal Commissions



(1)











$





23,119













$





20,591













$





40,071













$





36,552













Renewal Royalty Fees



(2)















45,381

















36,828

















82,625

















65,881













New Business Commissions



(1)















7,559

















6,682

















13,314

















12,363













New Business Royalty Fees



(2)















7,820

















7,169

















14,749

















13,402













Agency Fees



(1)















2,906

















2,137

















5,146

















4,048













Total Core Revenue













86,785

















73,407

















155,905

















132,246













Cost Recovery Revenue:









































Initial Franchise Fees



(2)















1,247

















1,631

















2,589

















3,875













Interest Income













179

















244

















368

















494













Total Cost Recovery Revenue













1,426

















1,875

















2,957

















4,369













Ancillary Revenue:









































Contingent Commissions



(1)















4,492

















2,209

















8,968

















4,877













Other Franchise Revenues



(2)















1,324

















598

















1,781

















1,055













Total Ancillary Revenue













5,816

















2,807

















10,749

















5,933













Total Revenues









$





94,027













$





78,088













$





169,611













$





142,548















(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.













(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



















The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended





June 30,













Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024











Net Income









$





8,283













$





10,875













$





10,929













$





12,684













Interest expense













6,303

















1,982

















12,126

















3,469













Depreciation and amortization













2,782

















2,632

















5,452

















5,200













Tax expense (benefit)













1,889

















2,981

















202

















(5,587





)









Equity-based compensation













6,016

















6,632

















12,253

















13,989













Impairment expense













4,694

















—

















4,694

















347













Other (income) expense













(815





)













(441





)













(983





)













6,286













Adjusted EBITDA









$





29,152













$





24,661













$





44,672













$





36,388













Net Income Margin



(1)















9





%













14





%













6





%













9





%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin



(2)















31





%













32





%













26





%













26





%











(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($8,283/$94,027) and ($10,875/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($10,929/$169,611) and ($12,684/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.













(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($29,152/$94,027), and ($24,661/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($44,672/$169,611), and ($36,388/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.



















The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:



















Three Months Ended





June 30,













Six Months Ended





June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)









$





0.20













$





0.25













$





0.30













$





0.32













Add: equity-based compensation



(1)















0.16

















0.18

















0.33

















0.37













Add: impairment expense



(2)















0.13

















—

















0.13

















0.01













Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)









$





0.49













$





0.43













$





0.76













$





0.70















(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.0 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$6.6 million/ (24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$12.3 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and [$14.0 million/ (24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024.













(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$4.7 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$4.7 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024.









































Goosehead Insurance, Inc.









Key Performance Indicators





















































June 30,





2025













December 31,





2024













June 30,





2024











Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured













282

















253

















157













Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured













197

















164

















156













Operating franchises < 1 year tenured













95

















90

















89













Operating franchises > 1 year tenured













980

















1,013

















1,033













Total Franchise Producers













2,085

















2,092

















1,995













QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year



(1)











$





18,612













$





12,787













$





21,338













QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year



(1)











$





30,709













$





26,788













$





32,146













QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year



(2)











$





17,837













$





17,861













$





23,401













QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year



(2)











$





36,287













$





29,089













$





30,433













Policies in Force













1,793,000

















1,674,000

















1,588,000













Client Retention













84





%













84





%













84





%









Premium Retention













95





%













98





%













99





%









QTD Written Premium (in thousands)









$





1,175,909













$





965,596













$





998,874













Net Promoter Score ("NPS")













84

















89

















91















(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.













(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Franchise: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents, divided by the average number of franchises for the same period, prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.

















