Goosehead Insurance to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 23

Goosehead Insurance will report Q2 2025 results and hold a conference call on July 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results. Participants can register for the call via a provided link, and a live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website, with a replay accessible for one year. Goosehead is an innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that offers products through various corporate and franchise locations across the U.S., representing over 150 insurance companies. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

Goosehead Insurance plans to report its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing business operations and financial accountability.

The scheduled conference call for discussing results demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The availability of both a live webcast and a replay for the conference call shows a commitment to open communication with the investment community.

Goosehead's recognition as a rapidly growing and innovative agency enhances its reputation and market positioning within the insurance industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Goosehead report its Q2 2025 results?

Goosehead will report its second quarter 2025 results on July 23, 2025, after market close.

What time is Goosehead's Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call to discuss the Q2 results is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on July 23, 2025.

How can I access the Goosehead conference call?

Participants can access the call by registering through the provided link to receive dial-in details.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live webcast will be available on Goosehead's investor relations website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year following the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $38,164,497 .

. THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. LINDY LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,720 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. JOHN TERRY O'CONNOR (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $261,050

MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GSHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/25/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GSHD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GSHD forecast page.

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $142.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $130.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $122.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 02/25/2025

Full Release



WESTLAKE, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.





The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on July 23rd. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (



registration link



), and you will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at



ir.gooseheadinsurance.com



.





A webcast replay of the call will be available at



ir.gooseheadinsurance.com



for one year following the call.







About Goosehead







Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



goosehead.com



or



goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee



.







Contacts







Investor Contact:





Dan Farrell





Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets





Phone: (214) 838-5290





E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com





PR Contact





Mission North for Goosehead Insurance





Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.