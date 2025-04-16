Goosehead Insurance to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on April 23

Goosehead Insurance will report Q1 2025 results on April 23, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 23, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results, with access details provided through a registration link, and a live webcast available on its investor relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible for one year. Goosehead, a fast-growing independent insurance agency, focuses on providing exceptional value and service by offering a wide range of products from over 150 insurance companies across the U.S.

Goosehead Insurance will report its first quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about financial performance.

The scheduled conference call signals engagement with investors and analysts, providing a platform for discussing company performance and strategies.

The presence of a live webcast and a replay option for theearnings calldemonstrates a focus on accessibility and communication with a wider audience.

Goosehead's effective distribution through both corporate and franchise locations highlights its innovative business model and growth potential in the insurance market.

None

When will Goosehead Insurance report its Q1 2025 results?

Goosehead Insurance will report its first quarter 2025 results on April 23, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Goosehead conference call?

Participants can access the conference call by registering through a provided link to receive dial-in details.

What time is the Goosehead conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss results is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on April 23, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on Goosehead’s investor relations website.

What services does Goosehead Insurance provide?

Goosehead Insurance offers personal lines insurance products and services through corporate and franchise locations across the U.S.

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. & ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,118,840 .

. MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. ADRIENNE KEBODEAUX has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $5,009,489 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GSHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $132.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital set a target price of $109.0 on 10/24/2024

