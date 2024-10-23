News & Insights

Goosehead Insurance raises FY24 revenue view to $295M-$310M from $290M-$310M

October 23, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Consensus $301.08M. The company said, “Total written premiums placed for 2024 are expected to be between $3.70 billion and $3.82 billion, representing growth of 25% on the low end of the range to 29% on the high end of the range. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2024.”

GSHD

