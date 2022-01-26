Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) pulls back 3.9% this week, but still delivers shareholders splendid 50% CAGR over 3 years

The last three months have been tough on Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 40%. But in three years the returns have been great. In fact, the share price is up a full 222% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

While the stock has fallen 3.9% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Given that Goosehead Insurance only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Goosehead Insurance's revenue trended up 32% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 48% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GSHD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

We know that Goosehead Insurance has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Goosehead Insurance's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Goosehead Insurance, it has a TSR of 236% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Goosehead Insurance shareholders took a loss of 29%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 4.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 50% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Goosehead Insurance (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

But note: Goosehead Insurance may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

