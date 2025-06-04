Goosehead Insurance Launches Veteran Initiative Program to Support Military Entrepreneurs

Goosehead Insurance launched the Veteran Initiative Program to support military veterans in becoming franchise owners.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. has announced the launch of the Veteran Initiative Program (VIP), aimed at helping military veterans transition into business ownership within the insurance industry. The VIP provides veterans with essential training, mentorship, technology support, and a 20% discount on initial franchise fees to facilitate their success in establishing Goosehead franchises. The initiative recognizes the valuable skills veterans possess, such as leadership and discipline, which are critical for entrepreneurship. Goosehead already has over 40 veteran-owned franchises and aims to expand this number by offering former service members a pathway to financial independence. The program highlights a commitment to professional development and real-world learning, showcasing the potential for veterans to thrive as business owners in the insurance sector.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Veteran Initiative Program (VIP) demonstrates Goosehead Insurance's commitment to supporting military veterans in entrepreneurship, potentially enhancing the company's brand reputation and social responsibility profile.

The VIP provides veterans with comprehensive training and ongoing support, which could lead to a more skilled franchisee network and enhanced business performance.

Offering a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee makes franchise ownership more accessible for veterans, potentially increasing recruitment and franchise growth in the veteran community.

The initiative aligns with the significant statistic that 14% of franchisees are veterans, indicating a targeted approach to tapping into a proven demographic with a unique skill set that benefits the franchise model.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses primarily on the launch of a new initiative rather than addressing existing challenges or controversies the company may face, which might raise concerns about transparency.

The description of the Veteran Initiative Program may lead to scrutiny regarding whether it is a genuine effort to support veterans or a marketing strategy to attract franchisees.

The reliance on franchise ownership implies potential risks, such as the financial success of franchisees being dependent on external market conditions, which may not be fully disclosed in the release.

FAQ

What is the Veteran Initiative Program (VIP) at Goosehead Insurance?

The VIP supports military veterans in becoming business owners through professional development and mentorship, facilitating franchise ownership in the insurance industry.

How does Goosehead support veterans in the VIP?

Goosehead provides comprehensive training, ongoing support, industry-leading technology, mentorship, and a discount on the initial franchise fee for veterans.

What are the benefits of joining Goosehead's Veteran Initiative Program?

Benefits include business training, dedicated mentorship, geographic flexibility for franchise locations, and financial incentives such as a 20% discount on fees.

How many veteran-owned franchises does Goosehead currently have?

Goosehead Insurance has over 40 operating veteran-owned franchises across the United States.

Why are veterans a good fit for franchise ownership?

Veterans possess valuable skills such as leadership, discipline, and a strong work ethic, making them well-suited for entrepreneurship and business success.

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $38,164,497 .

. THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. LINDY LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,720 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. JOHN TERRY O'CONNOR (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $261,050

MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $132.0 on 12/09/2024

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.





, (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today launched the Veteran Initiative Program (VIP), designed to support and recruit military veterans on their path to become business owners. The program empowers veterans to apply their unique skills from active duty through professional development, mentorship and real-world learning to build thriving Goosehead franchises and achieve lasting financial independence.





According to the



International Franchise Association



, 14% of franchisees are veterans and they are more likely to hire other veteran employees with similar backgrounds and work ethic. Goosehead Insurance’s VIP provides driven, former service members with a unique pathway to entrepreneurship in the growing and resilient insurance industry. Through the program, the company equips veterans, regardless of prior insurance experience, with the comprehensive support and training needed to operate a successful franchise:









Comprehensive Business Training and Ongoing Support:



Mirroring the structured coaching and leadership veterans experienced during their service, ensuring they are set up for long-term success.



Mirroring the structured coaching and leadership veterans experienced during their service, ensuring they are set up for long-term success.





Access to Industry-Leading Technology:



Simplifying sales and marketing efforts by identifying target markets and streamlining the process of matching clients with the best insurance products.



Simplifying sales and marketing efforts by identifying target markets and streamlining the process of matching clients with the best insurance products.





A Dedicated Veteran Development Team:



Providing specialized guidance and mentorship throughout their journey as franchise owners.



Providing specialized guidance and mentorship throughout their journey as franchise owners.





Geographic Flexibility:



Allowing veterans to establish their franchises in locations that suit their personal and professional goals, with opportunities available in up to 39 states.



Allowing veterans to establish their franchises in locations that suit their personal and professional goals, with opportunities available in up to 39 states.





A 20% Discount on the Initial Franchise Fee:



Demonstrating Goosehead Insurance’s commitment to making franchise ownership more accessible to veterans.















“After 23 years in the military, I’ve seen that veterans bring a unique mindset and valuable skills honed in high pressure situations, such as leadership, discipline, grit and a strong work ethic - all critical to building a successful business,” said Ben Walker, Sr. Manager of the Veteran Initiative Program at Goosehead Insurance. “We have 40+ operating veteran-owned franchises nationwide, and the Veteran Initiative Program demonstrates Goosehead’s growing commitment to giving even more veterans a seat at the table.”





“The Veteran Initiative Program showcases our commitment to real-world learning, professional development and fostering success across our franchise network. We are excited to bring more veterans into our proven franchise model and give them a competitive edge toward financial independence,” added Walker.





The program was inspired by the success of veteran franchisees like Tim McMullin, whose agency in Pennsylvania recently achieved a $10 million book of business.





“At Goosehead Insurance, I've been able to achieve remarkable results by leaning into my strengths and channeling skillsets acquired during my military service,” said McMullin. “Now, as a successful franchise owner, I can also help others along their journey - something I'm both eager to do and proud to say I can, thanks to Goosehead.”





For more information, please visit





goosehead.com/military





.











About Goosehead Insurance, Inc.







Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



goosehead.com



or



goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee



.





Contacts





Mission North for Goosehead Insurance





Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com



