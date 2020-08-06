Dividends
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 178.19% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSHD was $109.16, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.88 and a 192.97% increase over the 52 week low of $37.26.

GSHD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). GSHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GSHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 109.09%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GSHD as a top-10 holding:

  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an decrease of -10.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSHD at 10000%.

