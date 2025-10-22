Goosehead Insurance Inc Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.91 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $7.56 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $90.44 million from $78.04 million last year.

Goosehead Insurance Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.91 Mln. vs. $7.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $90.44 Mln vs. $78.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $350 Mln - $385 Mln

