Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$12m worth of stock even though prices were low

Goosehead Insurance, Inc's (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock price has dropped 15% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$12m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$106 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goosehead Insurance

The President & COO, Michael Colby, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.2m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$148. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 33% of Michael Colby's holding.

Goosehead Insurance insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Goosehead Insurance Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Goosehead Insurance. In total, President & COO Michael Colby dumped US$7.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Goosehead Insurance insiders own about US$109m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Goosehead Insurance Tell Us?

An insider sold Goosehead Insurance shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Goosehead Insurance makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Goosehead Insurance. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Goosehead Insurance.

