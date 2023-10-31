Goosehead Insurance Inc - (GSHD) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 80.58

The average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance Inc - (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been revised to 80.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 75.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from the latest reported closing price of 64.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.32%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 29,962K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,842K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,479K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 13.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,878K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,393K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

