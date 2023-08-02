Goosehead Insurance Inc - (GSHD) Price Target Increased by 12.48% to 74.33

The average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance Inc - (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been revised to 74.33 / share. This is an increase of 12.48% from the prior estimate of 66.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from the latest reported closing price of 66.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.27%, a decrease of 27.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 29,807K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,897K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,549K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 40.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,688K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,443K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 31.76% over the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

