Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.48, changing hands as high as $115.28 per share. Goosehead Insurance Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSHD's low point in its 52 week range is $50.88 per share, with $174.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.01.

