GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Earnings Results: $GSHD Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE ($GSHD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $75,580,000, missing estimates of $80,472,022 by $-4,892,022.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Insider Trading Activity

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. & ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,118,840 .

. MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. ADRIENNE KEBODEAUX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,928 shares for an estimated $4,401,986 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

