GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Earnings Preview: Recent $GSHD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE ($GSHD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $80,143,950 and earnings of $0.40 per share.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Insider Trading Activity

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. ADRIENNE KEBODEAUX has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $5,009,489 .

. PATRICK RYAN LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,855,973 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) sold 8,977 shares for an estimated $739,076

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

