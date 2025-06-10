Goosehead Insurance appoints Angie Kervin as Chief Human Resources Officer to enhance human capital strategies and drive growth.

Full Release



WESTLAKE, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.





, (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, has appointed



Angie Kervin



as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). With more than two decades of experience leading human capital strategies across large, distributed workforces, Kervin will spearhead Goosehead’s efforts to enhance its HR capabilities, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.





“Angie’s deep expertise and track record of driving innovation and excellence position her perfectly to lead our HR efforts,” said Mark Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead Insurance. “Our ability to attract, develop and retain exceptional human capital has always been a cornerstone of our success. Angie’s strategic vision and leadership will further enhance this advantage, helping us push boundaries and foster a dynamic, forward-thinking culture that drives growth and excellence at every level.”





Kervin is an accomplished HR leader, having served most recently as Executive Vice President and CHRO at Vestis. She previously held numerous progressive leadership roles during her tenure at Vestis/Aramark Uniform Services, including Senior Vice President and CHRO, and Vice President, Human Resources. Earlier in her career, Kervin gained valuable experience managing large-scale HR initiatives at Kohl’s, Sports Authority, Party City and Footaction USA, all of which have prepared her to lead human capital strategies tailored for high-growth companies like Goosehead.





“I am thrilled to join Goosehead Insurance and contribute to the company’s continued success,” said Kervin. “I look forward to working with the team to create and implement human capital strategies that will grow and nurture top talent while supporting Goosehead’s commitment to innovation and client excellence.”







Positioning Goosehead for Continued Growth







Kervin’s appointment reflects Goosehead Insurance’s commitment to aligning its people strategy with its ambitious business goals. The CHRO role will focus on:







Developing innovative HR programs to attract, develop and retain top talent.



Developing innovative HR programs to attract, develop and retain top talent.



Strengthening the high-performance culture with an emphasis on our principles of meritocracy and servant leadership.



Strengthening the high-performance culture with an emphasis on our principles of meritocracy and servant leadership.



Leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making to enhance workforce productivity.



Leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making to enhance workforce productivity.



Building on and enhancing Goosehead’s HR infrastructure to support aggressive, long-term growth in personal lines insurance.







“Angie embodies the innovative spirit and operational excellence that drive Goosehead forward. Her leadership is well-suited to accelerate our ability to meet today’s workforce challenges while staying positioned at the forefront of the insurance industry,” added Miller.





Kervin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas and is thrilled to return to Texas with her family as she takes on this exciting new chapter.







About Goosehead







Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



goosehead.com



or



goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.









Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at:







www.sec.gov







. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove





incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.









Contacts







Investor Contact:





Dan Farrell





Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets





Phone: (214) 838-5290





Email:



dan.farrell@goosehead.com



;



IR@goosehead.com







PR Contact:





Mission North for Goosehead Insurance





Email:



goosehead@missionnorth.com



;



PR@goosehead.com







Source: Goosehead



