Goosehead (GSHD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) reported revenue of $64.46 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goosehead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions : $15.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $15.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees : $29.05 million compared to the $29.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year.

: $29.05 million compared to the $29.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year. Core Revenue- New Business Commissions : $5.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $5.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees : $6.23 million compared to the $6.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $6.23 million compared to the $6.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Core Revenue- Agency Fees : $1.91 million versus $2.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

: $1.91 million versus $2.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Total Ancillary Revenue : $3.13 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.

: $3.13 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year. Cost Recovery Revenue- Initial Franchise Fees : $2.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.

: $2.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Cost Recovery Revenue- Interest Income : $0.25 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year.

: $0.25 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year. Total Cost Recovery Revenue : $2.50 million versus $2.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change.

: $2.50 million versus $2.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change. Ancillary Revenue- Contingent Commissions : $2.67 million compared to the $1.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39% year over year.

: $2.67 million compared to the $1.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39% year over year. Ancillary Revenue- Other Franchise Revenues : $0.46 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

: $0.46 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Total Core Revenue: $58.84 million versus $61.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

Shares of Goosehead have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.