GOOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.95, changing hands as high as $40.22 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.10 per share, with $50.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.12.

