GOOGL's Unstoppable Momentum Drives Price Targets to Record Highs

Tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has staged a remarkable resurgence over the last six months. The stock, which spent the first half of the year lagging the broader market and its Magnificent Seven peers, has roared back.

The very headwinds that once plagued its sentiment and momentum have now turned entirely in its favor. Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominance, robust growth across its core businesses, and a powerful technical momentum have placed it firmly above its competitors.

Alphabet’s 65% year-to-date (YTD) surge has not only solidified its position but has kept it in relatively fair value territory compared to its high-flying peers.

Coupled with impressive AI leadership, this performance has pushed sentiment firmly into bullish territory.

Wall Street and institutional investors are now entirely on board, as reflected by exceptional inflows and analyst conviction.

Price Targets and Sentiment Hit All-Time Highs

A rapid increase in analyst conviction has matched the turnaround in the stock’s price. As of Dec. 12, the consensus analyst price target for GOOGL stands at a record high of $313.33, up from $304.10 one month ago.

More significantly, this current target marks a sharp difference from the $221.44 target seen three months ago and represents an overall increase of almost 52% from the $206.08 target one year ago.

This substantial shift in sentiment for a company valued at over $3.7 trillion is mirrored in its consensus ratings.

Among its Computer and Technology sector competitors, Alphabet’s consensus Moderate Buy rating is notably stronger than the sector's overall Hold rating.

Institutions are taking notice. Over the prior 12 months, a whopping $141.7 billion has flowed into the stock, compared with just $74.7 billion in outflows, indicating aggressive accumulation.

Perhaps the most high-profile validation came recently, when Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it had taken a stake in GOOGL, a move that underscores confidence, given Berkshire’s traditional hesitation to invest heavily in the tech sector.

The AI-Fueled Engine of Value

To summarize why the turnaround has been so sharp, it's only right to let Google's own AI (Overviews) explain the surge: "Alphabet stock has experienced a significant upturn, primarily driven by strong execution and positive investor sentiment around its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, robust financial performance, and favorable legal developments."

This AI-driven narrative is not wrong; the success of products like Google Overviews and the recent launch of the Gemini 3 large language model have dramatically changed market perception. Unlike rivals who are only now heavily investing in AI infrastructure, Alphabet leveraged its long-term investment in proprietary TPU (Tensor Processing Units) hardware, giving it a powerful head start in model training and deployment.

This AI dominance has fed into spectacular financial results, highlighted by its recent record-breaking $100 billion quarter in sales. Steady growth across its diversified divisions, including the highly competitive Google Cloud platform and even the autonomous vehicle unit Waymo, has positioned Alphabet as a multi-faceted leader. The market is now pricing in the growth potential of an AI layer being applied to every segment of its massive business.

Fundamental Strength and Technical Entry

Fundamentally, GOOGL is rock solid and continues to impress across many fronts. Its valuation remains fair, given its substantial growth trajectory and recent earnings beats.

While the sharp rally suggests some consolidation may be due, the stock continues to maintain a bullish technical setup. The stock's recent sprint suggests some investors might benefit from waiting for a measured pullback.

Technical support appears strong near the prior high of $280, with the psychological $300 level acting as key resistance-turned-support. A consolidation or pullback toward the $280–$300 zone would offer a better risk-reward entry point for those who missed the initial leg up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.