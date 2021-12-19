Google's YouTube TV reaches deal to restore access to Disney channels

Recasts and updates throughout with Disney statement, context

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube began restoring access to Walt Disney Co DIS.N channels on its platform on Sunday, after the companies reached a distribution agreement to end a two-day blackout.

YouTube tweeted that "we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX."

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of deal.

YouTube warned last week that it would only renew its agreement with Disney if the company offered "equitable terms" and announced that it was cutting the monthly price for YouTube TV by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99.

On Sunday, YouTube said a monthly subscription had reverted to $64.99, but affected users would receive a one-time $15 discount.

"We appreciate Google's collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market," Disney said in a statement on Sunday.

YouTube earlier this month struck a multi-year pact with streaming platform Roku Inc ROKU.O to distribute YouTube's flagship app and TV service, ending a months-long battle over accusations of anti-competitive conduct.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Jane Wardell)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.