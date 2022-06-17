Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration -Ifax

June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet’s GOOGL.O Google has submitted a declaration of bankruptcy, Interfax reported on Friday, citing court online filings.

The subsidiary announced plans to file for bankruptcy in May after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Russia has restricted access to Twitter TWTR.N and Meta Platforms Inc's META.O flagship social networks, Facebook and Instagram.

Google and its YouTube video hosting service, though under pressure, remain available for now. Moscow in particular objects to YouTube's treatment of Russian media, which it has blocked.

But Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the State Duma committee on information policy, said the U.S. company was not yet at risk of being blocked.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

