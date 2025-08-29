Markets
GOOG

Google's Offer To Sell AdX Fails To Satisfy EU Publishers In Antitrust Probe

August 29, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet's Google (GOOG) has offered to sell its advertising marketplace AdX in a bid to resolve a major European Union antitrust investigation, but publishers have rejected the proposal as inadequate, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move marked the first time Google has considered divesting an asset to address antitrust concerns, underscoring the mounting pressure on its $237.9 billion ad business.

The EU launched its probe last year following a complaint from the European Publishers Council, accusing Google of favoring its own advertising tools and squeezing rivals across the digital ad supply chain. The AdX exchange, which lets publishers sell unsold ad inventory in real time, is a cornerstone of Google's dominance, paired with its DoubleClick for Publishers platform. Publishers argue that divesting AdX alone falls short, given Google's reach across nearly every layer of ad tech.

EU regulators, led by competition chief Margrethe Vestager, have previously signaled that selling both AdX and DFP could be necessary to eliminate conflicts of interest. While a forced divestment order is unlikely in the near term due to case complexity, sources say the Commission could soon issue a decision requiring Google to halt anti-competitive practices, with asset sales still possible if it fails to comply.

Google, which is also battling a parallel antitrust trial in the United States, defended its stance, saying the EU's case rests on "flawed interpretations" of a highly competitive, fast-evolving sector. The Commission declined to comment, while the European Publishers Council has yet to respond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.