Google’s new gen AI video model Veo available on Vertex AI private preview

Warren Barkley Sr. Director of Product Management at Google, blogged in part earlier: “Generative AI is leading to real business growth and transformation. Among enterprise companies with gen AI in production, 86% report an increase in revenue1, with an estimated 6% growth. That’s why Google is investing in its AI technology with new models like Veo, our most advanced video generation model, and Imagen 3, our highest quality image generation model. Today, we’re building on that momentum at Google Cloud by offering our customers access to these advanced generative media models on Vertex AI: Veo, now available on Vertex AI in private preview, empowers companies to effortlessly generate high-quality videos from simple text or image prompts. As the first hyperscaler to offer an image-to-video model, we’re helping companies transform their existing creative assets into dynamic visuals. This groundbreaking technology unlocks new possibilities for creative expression and streamlines video production workflows. Imagen 3 will be available to all Vertex AI customers starting next week. Imagen 3 generates the most realistic and highest quality images from simple text prompts, surpassing previous versions of Imagen in detail, lighting, and artifact reduction. Businesses can seamlessly create high quality images that reflect their own brand style and logos for use in marketing, advertising, or product design. Vertex AI provides an orchestration platform that makes it simple to customize, evaluate performance, and deploy these models on our leading infrastructure. In alignment with our AI Principles, the development and deployment of Veo and Imagen 3 on Vertex AI prioritizes safety and responsibility with built-in precautions like digital watermarking, safety filters, and data governance.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.